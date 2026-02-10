POLITICS
Unredacted Epstein files stir uproar after US lawmakers flag names of 'prominent figures'
US immigration court dismisses deportation case against Tufts pro-Palestine student Rumeysa Ozturk
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
Trump's 'bulldozer politics' threatens global order, Munich Security Report warns
Pro-Palestine protests sweep Australian cities during Herzog's visit
Seguro wins Portugal presidency with 66.2% of vote: official results
Final rallies in Bangladesh as rivals vie to claim anti-Hasina uprising's legacy
'Flood' of disinformation ahead of Bangladesh election
Analysts say much of the disinformation targeting Bangladesh’s February 12 election is originating from India, which could distort voter perceptions.
author
Sabena Siddiqui
author
Ian Proud
author
Luciano Zaccara
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
By Denys Kolesnyk
Thailand's Anutin readies for coalition talks after election win
Bhumjaithai Party was forecast by local media to have won almost 200 seats in Sunday's vote, well ahead of others but short of an outright majority in the 500-member lower house.
Left-wing candidate projected to win landslide victory in Portugal’s presidential elections
The result could give Antonio Jose Seguro the strongest presidential mandate in modern Portuguese democracy, potentially surpassing the 70.35 percent won by former President Mario Soares in his 1991 reelection.
Epstein case exposes high-level corruption among 'Western elites': Russia
Monstrous crimes were committed not out of hopelessness or depravity but for sake of evil, argues Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Japan votes: everything you should know
As Japan goes to the polls, all eyes are on whether Sanae Takaichi can turn economic promises into a decisive win
Haiti's transitional council hands power to US-backed PM
The short-lived political body was dismantled after failing to meet expectations and the needs of the Haitian people.
