Privacy Policy

Personal Data that are Processed Our Purpose of Processing Legal Ground

User Data, Usage Data, Payment and Purchase Data, Contest, Survey and Lottery/Raffle Data To provide and manage TRT Services (such as websites, applications, social media accounts etc.), to produce statistical and scientific data and improve our products and services accordingly, to increase satisfaction regarding our products and services, and to customize user experience accordingly Where it is necessary to process the personal data of parties of a contract, for the execution or performance of the contract Where it is absolutely necessary to process the personal data for the legitimate interests of the data controller, provided that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject are not harmed Existence of explicit consent

User Data, Usage Data To understand, detect and resolve problems, and to solve problems regarding the TRT Service. Where it is necessary to process the personal data of parties of a contract, for the execution or performance of the contract Where it is absolutely necessary to process the personal data for the legitimate interests of the data controller, provided that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject are not harmed

User Data, Usage Data To evaluate and develop new features, technologies and improvements regarding TRT Services. Where it is absolutely necessary to process the personal data for the legitimate interests of the data controller, provided that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject are not harmed

User Data, Usage Data, Payment and Purchase Data To communicate through any means of communication as part of in-house services and developments, and service programs and activities, for marketing, promotion and advertisement purposes. Existence of explicit consent

User Data, Usage Data, Payment and Purchase Data, Contest, Survey and Lottery/Raffle Data To satisfy legal obligations and requests of law enforcement authorities. Where data processing is absolutely necessary for compliance with a legal obligation which the data controller is subject to

User Data, Usage Data, Payment and Purchase Data To satisfy contractual obligations under the agreements made with third parties (for instance, license agreements) and to take proper actions regarding their reporting. Where it is absolutely necessary to process the personal data for the legitimate interests of the data controller, provided that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject are not harmed

User Data, Usage Data, Payment and Purchase Data, Contest, Survey and Lottery/Raffle Data To file legal claims, to satisfy such claims or to defend against such claims. Where it is mandatory to process data for securing, exercising or protecting a right,

User Data, Usage Data, Payment and Purchase Data, Contest, Survey and Lottery/Raffle Data To make business planning; to archive, analyze, report and make projections based on data in order to prevent data losses. Where it is absolutely necessary to process the personal data for the legitimate interests of the data controller, provided that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject are not harmed

User Data, Purchase Data Processing of purchases. Where it is necessary to process the personal data of parties of a contract, for the execution or performance of the contract Where data processing is absolutely necessary for compliance with a legal obligation which the data controller is subject to