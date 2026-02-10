SANCTIONS & DIPLOMACY PRESSURE

Can Cuba and US really reconcile as the energy crisis deepens?
As Venezuelan oil disappears and Washington tightens sanctions while signalling regime change, Havana signals willingness to talk, but analysts say collapsing energy supply and rising regional isolation make rapprochement increasingly unlikely.
Iran says talks with US 'scheduled' for Friday in Oman as Trump renews threats
US-Iran talks are scheduled to be held in Muscat, the Omani capital, around 10 am, according to Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi, as Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that he should be "very worried."
Why Iran is banking on its swarm warfare doctrine as conflict with US looms
As Washington escalates threats and deploys naval power, Iran’s internal unrest and asymmetric military doctrine raise urgent questions about the risks of confrontation
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
Pretoria-Tel Aviv ties have been under strain since South Africa brought a case against Israel at the UN’s top court in 2023 over its genocidal war on Gaza.
US-Iran tensions: Middle East powder keg is looking set to explode again
With Trump amassing military hardware near Iran and drawing parallels with Venezuela raids, analysts say Tehran will fight back, unlike Caracas, and Gulf neighbours hosting American bases risk becoming collateral damage
New world order: How Trump is rewriting the rulebook that built the West
Talks of new world order are surging, say experts, as Trump upends post-WW2 norms, exits global bodies and pushes allies to hedge, reassess sovereignty, and seek new partners.
