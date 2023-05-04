Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks

But the ease with which it can mimic humans has propelled governments around the world to consider how it could take away jobs, trick people and spread disinformation.

Biden told the officials they must mitigate current and potential risks AI poses to individuals, society and national security, the White House said.

The meeting included a "frank and constructive discussion" on the need for companies to be more transparent with policymakers about their AI systems; the importance of evaluating the safety of such products; and the need to protect them from malicious attacks, the White House added.