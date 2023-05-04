'Remarkable' experimental drug slows onset of Alzheimer's

In an analysis of nearly 1,200 people in the early stages of the disease, Donanemab slowed the progression of symptoms by 35 percent over a period of 18 months compared to placebo, Eli Lilly said on Wednesday.

"We are extremely pleased that Donanemab yielded positive clinical results with compelling statistical significance for people with Alzheimer's disease in this trial," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer, in a statement.