The new space race: Why AI giants are betting on orbital data centres
Shifting of energy-guzzling AI infrastructure from Earth to orbit promises unlimited solar power and cooler operations in the vacuum of space.
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
China’s state space giant has outlined plans to launch suborbital tourism flights, expand satellite constellations and push deeper into lunar and interstellar exploration as Beijing accelerates its bid to become a leading space power.
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
New Connecta satellites sent into orbit via SpaceX mission as the company boosts global satellite-IoT capacity.
Somalia spaceport to give Türkiye a foothold in global launch industry
Türkiye is building a space launch facility in Somalia, hoping to tap a growing market estimated to be worth $1.8 trillion by the mid-2030s.
Russia plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon next decade
The plant would power joint Russian-Chinese research.
Sam Altman eyes space deal that could spark his sharpest clash yet with Elon Musk
OpenAI CEO weighs bold push into reusable rockets as his long rivalry with Musk tilts towards space in a contest that now stretches from Silicon Valley boardrooms to the edge of orbit.
