Chinese reusable carrier rocket fails to complete its maiden test
Zhuque-3 Y1 rocket suffered ‘abnormal combustion occurred during descent,’ according to developer LandSpace.
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
China’s state space giant has outlined plans to launch suborbital tourism flights, expand satellite constellations and push deeper into lunar and interstellar exploration as Beijing accelerates its bid to become a leading space power.