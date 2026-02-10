SPORT
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif clears his country's cricket team to play India in T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo, ending a week-long stand-off, triggered by ICC's replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland.
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
23-year old Turkish star to replace the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World.
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Israeli team receives boos and unfriendly reception during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony over their country's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
Who is really to be blamed for politicising cricket?
An India-Pakistan match remains the sport's most lucrative fixture. Its absence dents broadcast value and future deals.
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Sri Lanka Cricket warns that a forfeited match could hurt tourism and highlights strong cricketing ties as it appeals to Pakistan to reconsider.
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Dhaka praised Islamabad’s decision as a principled response to what it sees as unfair treatment by cricket’s governing body, which is heavily influenced by India.
