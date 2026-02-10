Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif clears his country's cricket team to play India in T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo, ending a week-long stand-off, triggered by ICC's replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland.
SPOT
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Shehbaz Sharif declares Islamabad has taken a considered stance that "we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."