Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Mexican authorities say the four-legged robots will scout dangerous areas and stream live video to police during matches in Monterrey.
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Sonmez is one win away from becoming first Turkish player to reach 4th round of Grand Slam singles event at Australian Open.
Who is Zeynep Sonmez, the rising Turkish star making waves in the Australian Open?
Noureldein Ghanem
In AFCON final against Morocco, Senegal needed to win game and 'towel wars'. They succeeded in both
By
Noureldein Ghanem
Nerves, belief, and history: How Senegal toppled Morocco to win AFCON
By
Noureldein Ghanem
Battle of the Lions: Morocco vs. Senegal in AFCON final. Who'll roar the loudest?
Seahawks dominate Patriots 29–13 to win Super Bowl
The victory is buoyed by a dominant defencive display, and kicker Jason Myers' five field goals - the most ever by one player in a Super Bowl
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Israeli team receives boos and unfriendly reception during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony over their country's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi says PM Shehbaz Sharif directed them to resolve the situation "while keeping all options on table."
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
The 24-time Slam winner is in good form so far as he bids to shatter the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
