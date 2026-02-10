TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Mexican authorities say the four-legged robots will scout dangerous areas and stream live video to police during matches in Monterrey.
Artemis II set for historic NASA moon mission
Crew will attempt to journey beyond the moon’s far side, aiming to break record for farthest distance humans have ever travelled from Earth, mark set by Apollo 13.
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Baykar to ramp up Piaggio Aerospace output fivefold under new investment plan
Mobile phones ordered in 2010 arrive 16 years later in Libya
Grok under fire after safeguards fail to block sexualised images of minors
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Deals span aviation, telecoms, infrastructure and real estate as Riyadh backs Syria’s recovery.
The new space race: Why AI giants are betting on orbital data centres
Shifting of energy-guzzling AI infrastructure from Earth to orbit promises unlimited solar power and cooler operations in the vacuum of space.
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Indonesia has conditionally restored access to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok after X pledged tighter safeguards and legal compliance following a ban over explicit content.
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
Ukraine relies on tens of thousands of Starlinks for battlefield communications and drone operations due to their stable, jam-resistant connectivity.
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Norway selected Hanwha’s systems, rejecting bids from KNDS, Germany’s Rheinmetall, and a Saab–Boeing consortium.
