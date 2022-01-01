Please read this “Website Terms of Use” text carefully before using the Website. Users may start using the Website after consenting to these terms of use, with the understanding that they shall act in compliance with the conditions written herein. Submitting your consent to the below mentioned Terms of Use and/or using this Website in any manner shall mean your acceptance of the Terms of Use in advance. If any of the terms mentioned herein is not acceptable for you, please do not consent to these terms of use and do not use the Website.

trtworld.com is a website (hereinafter shall be referred to as “Website”) all rights of which belongs to Türkiye Radyo Televizyon Kurumu (“TRT”). The Website’s domain rights, all its content, template, design, videos and music it contains and all the rights in and to the records and documents on the Website including but not limited to all the information, visual and audio recordings it contains, as well as the rights vested under the Law No. 5846 on Intellectual and Artistic Works (“FSEK”) pertaining to the works included on the Website belong to TRT.

Rights and Obligations of the User

User means any natural person or legal entity that uses the website by logging in to it or in any other way.

1.1 All the videos, texts, graphics, photos, animations, audios and all other visual, audio and written contents on the Website belong to TRT. Unless otherwise stated, they may not be used for commercial or personal purposes and without providing reference.

1.2 The components or contents such as videos, music, visuals, documents, pages, graphics, designs etc. that are on the Website may not be published or used in another media or otherwise copied, moved to another location or quoted, either partly or as a whole.

1.3 The components or contents such as videos, music, visuals, documents, pages, graphics, designs, etc. on the Website may not be published, used, copied, transferred to another location or quoted, either partly or in full, as malicious content or by being distorted or altered or in a misleading and erroneous manner and in any way that will impair their existing forms or otherwise in contrary to the law, ethics and morals.

1.4 The performances and/or works with reserved rights made available on the Website may not in any way be reproduced, distributed, quoted, published, performed, communicated to the public or used, without the consent of their owners.

1.5 The user may not copy or use the software that is used for the design of the Website and to create database, all rights to which belong to TRT, or may not unlawfully obtain the Website passwords or attempt to hack the Website in anyway whatsoever.

1.6 The user may not act in a way which would prevent or complicate the use of the Website, may not force/block the servers or databases by overloading them with automatic programs and may not make fraudulent attempts.

1.7 The user may not use any software or program which would threaten the security of the Website or hinder the functioning of the software used or may not engage in similar attempts/activities.

1.8 The user may not harm the Website and/or TRT, derive unfair benefit or misuse the Website and its contents, by making use of any vulnerability (technical or otherwise) of the Website.

1.9 The user may not use the IP address, electronic mail address, user name and other information of another person in the Internet medium, without authorization or in an unlawful manner.

1.10 The user may not save on the Website wrong, irregular, incomplete and misleading information or information which contains expressions against the general codes of ethic and does not comply with the laws of the Republic of Turkey.

1.11 The user agrees to comply with the provisions of the Turkish Criminal Code, Turkish Commercial Code, Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works, Industrial Property Law, Turkish Code of Obligations and the relevant legislation as well as any announcements and notices to be posted by TRT on the Website, while using the Website.

1.12 <TRT shall not assume any liability if access to the Website is prevented in whole or in part without the fault of TRT.

1.13 The Website may provide the user with the opportunity to upload messages, comments, files, documents and content. Any opinions or ideas posted by the users on the Website are solely their personal opinions and shall be binding only upon them. Opinions and statements with the aim of making political and philosophical propaganda may not be posted on the Website. It is prohibited to carry out any activities or make any suggestions which pursue a goal that may be harmful to the society or contrary to the general ethics and law. It is prohibited to use any words and perform any acts that support a specific political opinion or are insulting, threatening or aimed at harassment.

1.14 The user accepts, declares and undertakes in advance that it shall not carry out any acts or post any components on the Website such as texts, videos, photographs, slogans, pictures, caricatures, drawings, quotes, songs, melodies or comments that are considered as crime under the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey, the Turkish Criminal Code and the relevant special laws and necessitate compensation or have an unlawful, deterrent, threatening or insulting content or are unethical, improper, obscene, pornographic, derogatory, slanderous, defamatory or that contain profane language etc. or are otherwise destructive to public safety, national unity and solidarity or are contrary to general code of ethics, public interest and fundamental rights and freedoms, and that otherwise it will be personally liable for the same.

1.15 The user accepts, declares and undertakes not to use any mobile and interactive applications for advertisement, promotion and commercial purposes, directly or indirectly through the Website.

1.16 The user accepts, declares and undertakes not to access to or use private and confidential programs, files, information or areas with similar content belonging to other users (individuals or organizations) in an unauthorized manner. Otherwise, they will assume any and all civil and criminal liability arising therefrom.

1.17 The user will solely be liable towards TRT as well as public institutions, organizations and third parties for the nature and content of their activities and materials disclosed such as texts, videos, photos, slogans, images, caricatures, drawings, quotes or comments and their compliance with applicable legislation.

1.18 The user declares and acknowledges that it is legally authorized to use the services and access to the Website and that they assume all the liability of selecting and using the services and accessing to the Website and that there is no hindrance thereto. The user accepts, declares and undertakes that its access may be blocked by TRT even if it fulfills this undertaking.

1.19 The user is responsible for obtaining and maintaining the necessary equipment and supporting services required for the access and connection to the Website. The user is responsible for having all the necessary devices and equipment, including but not limited to modems, computer hardware, software, long or short distance phone services, which are required for the use of the services. The user is responsible for ensuring the compatibility of such equipment and supporting services with the services.

1.20 The user accepts that it will be responsible for achieving a secure transaction when it makes payment through the Website and use credit card.

1.21 The user is recommended not to share its own or third parties’ phone numbers, mail addresses, home addresses etc. while using forums, chat rooms and other interactive areas for their own safety, and they accept that they assume the entire responsibility in this respect.

1.22 The user is obliged to comply with the Personal Data Protection Policy of TRT published on the Website, while using the Website and/or against other Users.