Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first visit to the kingdom in years.

Haniyeh, who touched down in the kingdom late Monday, is accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes former political chief Khaled Meshal, a Hamas source told Anadolu Agency.

The Hamas delegation will hold talks with Saudi officials to discuss the latest Palestinian developments and Hamas-Saudi relations, the source said.

“Hamas is keen on maintaining balanced ties with all Arab and Islamic countries in a way that serves the Palestinian cause and people,” the source added.

Haniyeh’s visit coincides with an official visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in the kingdom on Monday.