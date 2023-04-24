Foreign nations have pushed with evacuations of their citizens from chaos-torn Sudan which, the UN chief warned, is "on the edge of the abyss" after 10 days of brutal fighting between rival forces.

As army and paramilitary troops again clashed in Khartoum and across the country on Monday, terrified Sudanese sheltered in their homes from roaming fighters and looters amid acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel as well as power and internet blackouts.

The United States and multiple European, Middle Eastern, African and Asian nations have launched emergency missions to bring to safety their embassy staff and Sudan-based citizens by road, air and sea.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies, which reported Sudanese civilians "fleeing areas affected by fighting, including to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan."

"Morgues are full, corpses litter the streets" said Attiya Abdallah, head of the doctors' union, which on Monday reported scores more casualties after sites in south Khartoum were "heavily shelled".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the violence in Sudan — already one of the world's poorest countries, with a history of military coups — "could engulf the whole region and beyond."

"We must all do everything within our power to pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss," Guterres said, calling again for a ceasefire.

Britain has requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Sudan, which is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a diplomat.

A UN convoy carrying 700 people completed an arduous 850-kilometre road trip from the capital, where gunfire and explosions have echoed through the streets, to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

The United Nations head of mission Volker Perthes and other key staff will, however, "remain in Sudan and will continue to work towards a resolution to the current crisis," said a UN statement.

