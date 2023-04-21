Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion has begun four days of action in London, promising less disruption and more inclusion than the mass blockades that became its trademark.

The demonstration, which began on Friday, "is about broadening the invite and bringing far more people in far more groups on board," said Clare Farrell, the co-founder of the group known as XR.

"For a lot of people, going on a march like coming to a picket is a first step," she said, promising targeted "non-violent civil disobedience".

The group hopes that 100,000 people will gather outside parliament this weekend and so far has said it has seen 30,000 people register their interest.

It hopes that 40,000 to 50,000 people will attend "The Big One" event, which coincides with the London Marathon on Sunday. Discussions have been held with race organisers to reduce disruption.

XR has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.

But in January it called a temporary halt to its high-profile demos, and instead promised to mobilise huge numbers against what it sees as government inaction against global warming.

