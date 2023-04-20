Sweltering under a blistering sun, people across South and Southeast Asia have been taking cover beneath any shelter they can find as they pray for cooling rains with record temperatures hitting the region.

Bangladesh saw its highest temperature for almost 60 years in the past week, forcing the country on Thursday to cut power to millions of people amid a surge in demand for power resulting in massive electricity supply shortfalls.

Meanwhile, in India at least 13 people died from heatstroke along with two in Thailand, according to local media.

"It's hotter and hotter every year," said Mikako Nicholls, shielding herself from the blazing rays with an umbrella near Bangkok's central Lumpini Park on Wednesday.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with a recent report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that "every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards".

Nicholls said Bangkok's warmer spell was the hottest she had experienced in five years in the capital, and she was trying to stay indoors or in the shade.

Thailand's Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that temperatures hit a record-equalling 44.6 degrees Celsius (112 Fahrenheit) in the western province of Tak on April 15, warning that the baking weather would continue into next week.

"It's possible that this year's heat might have been exacerbated due to human actions," said deputy director-general Thanasit Iamananchai.

The kingdom typically endures a spell of hotter weather preceding the rainy season, but the sun has shown an extra intensity this time around.

"This year's record heat in Thailand, China and South Asia is a clear climate trend and will cause public health challenges for years to come," said scientist Fahad Saeed, regional lead for climate policy institute Climate Analytics.

