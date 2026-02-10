TÜRKİYE RELATIONS

Türkiye Relations

Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
One-on-one meeting held at Dolmabahce Palace, followed by delegation-level talks.
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access
SelectUSA roadshow highlights shale gas advantage and manufacturing opportunities
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Turkish President Erdogan expresses clear opposition to American military intervention, noting that regional powers like Saudi Arabia now increasingly align with Ankara's peace-oriented stance.
How a red car from Azerbaijan became a symbol of Turkic solidarity after the 2023 Türkiye earthquake
Hidden amongst state-led rescue missions, one villager’s battered red car carrying quilts across borders revealed how Turkic brotherhood turned into action for Türkiye’s earthquake survivors.
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
Turkish president says growing cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt contributes to regional stability.
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia marked a significant step in Ankara–Riyadh relations, signalling a shared intent to deepen political, economic and strategic cooperation.
