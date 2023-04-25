Hundreds of visitors from Australia and New Zealand have gathered at the site of the Gallipoli campaign in western Türkiye for a dawn service.

Tuesday's event marked the 108th anniversary of the first landing of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) troops on the Gallipoli (Gelibolu in Turkish) peninsula during a military campaign in World War I.

Nearly 2,000 Australians and New Zealanders made their trip to the former battlefields overlooking the Canakkale Strait for the annual sunrise commemoration of the start of the eight-month campaign.