The Azerbaijani president has received the head of Turkish defence company Baykar in the capital Baku.

In a statement, the Azerbaijani presidency said on Monday that during the meeting with Selcuk Bayraktar, Ilham Aliyev underlined the achievements of Türkiye’s defence industry in recent years, adding that Baykar’s operations played a leading role in this regard.

The statement said Aliyev “highlighted the role of the products manufactured by the company in the destruction of Armenian invaders’ military equipment during the Patriotic War.”

“The successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all fields including the military and defence industry was stressed during the conversation. They also shared views on prospects for cooperation,” it further said.

Bayraktar, for his part, conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to Aliyev and thanked him for the aid provided to Türkiye in the aftermath of the February earthquakes.

More than 50,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

Aliyev, according to the statement, recalled his recent meeting with Erdogan in Ankara.

He said the Turkish president’s visits to Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation are of “particular importance,” it added.

Bayraktar thanked Aliyev for his “warm hospitality.”

"We will continue to work for our #KIZILELMAs, the common future of #OneNationTwoStates," he said on Twitter.

