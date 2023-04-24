A meeting of defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria, and Iran will be held in Moscow on Tuesday, the Turkish national defence minister has said.

Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defence ministers and intelligence chiefs met in Moscow on December 28 last year, and resolved to continue the meetings.

“Later, views were exchanged on the participation of Iran in these meetings. This was approved by the relevant authorities. As a continuation of that session, this time as a quartet, we are preparing for a meeting to be attended by defence ministers and intelligence chiefs,” said Akar.

“On April 25, this meeting is scheduled to be held in Moscow. Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and bring peace and tranquility to the region as soon as possible."

READ MORE: Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian FMs likely to meet in May in Moscow