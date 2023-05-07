Dozen killed, many injured in multi-vehicle crash in Türkiye's Hatay

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives,” he tweeted. “We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain their health as soon as possible.”

Hatay was one of the worst hit of the 11 Turkish provinces affected by two earthquakes that devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria on February 6. At least 50,783 died in Türkiye, according to the government.