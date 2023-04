In a remarkable feat, Türkiye has completed work on its Sakarya gas field in less than three years, with natural gas set to start flowing from the offshore wells in the Black Sea later this week.

Critics had raised doubts over the seriousness of the timeline announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in August, 2020, when he declared that the project would be completed in 2023.

"Of course, this is a big achievement. Even if you are really quick, it normally takes four years for an offshore field like this one to be completed. We can say that Turkish Petroleum has completed the work really quickly,” says Mehmet Dogan, the Managing Director of the Istanbul-based GazDay Energy consultancy.

State-run Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) has developed several wells in the Sakarya field, located 175 kilometres from the coastal city of Eregli, in collaboration with Subsea7 and Schlumberger, two leading engineering firms.

Here are some important facts about the multibillion-dollar project.

How was it completed so quickly?

Sakarya is an ultra-deep field, which means drilling rigs have to hammer down thousands of metres below the seabed to reach the gas reserves.

Development of offshore petroleum finds is time consuming as it requires complicated engineering and multiple regulatory approvals.

For instance, gas from Sakarya will be delivered to land via a 170 kilometre-long subsea pipeline and then through various compression plants.

Generally, only oil majors such as ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France’s TotalEnergies have the financial muscle to venture into deep seas to search for petroleum.

But after Türkiye was shunned by multinationals, Ankara decided to go its own way by acquiring drill ships — including the sixth-generation drilling vessel Fatih — in a bid to look for oil and gas reserves in the deep sea.

And the fact that TPAO eventually became the 100 percent owner of the Sakarya field explains how the development work was expedited.

Industry people say that private offshore petroleum companies often get bogged down with paperwork, bureaucratic hurdles and sale-purchase agreements. So, as a government entity, TPAO was able to considerably reduce the time that goes into negotiating complex pricing structures and lengthy sale agreements.