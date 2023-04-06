Soon after the two deadly earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, killing over 55,000 people and destroying thousands of homes, the Turkish diaspora began collecting and dispatching aid for the victims.

One of the first countries from where relief materials were dispatched was Germany, home to more than three million people with Turkish roots.

But it was also in Germany where the trepidation of living as a member of the Turkish diaspora was in stark display when suspected arsonists set fire to donated goods in North Rhine-Westphalia in Western Germany.

So it is against this backdrop that Türkiye is heading into national electionsin May to decide the leader and the political party that will lead the Mediterranean country of 84 million people for the next five years.

How large is the diaspora vote?

Around 6.5 million Turks live in other countries. Among them, 3.28 million are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election.

Compared to the 60.9 million registered voters within Türkiye, the diaspora vote might appear to be minuscule. But in a tight race where every vote counts, their stamp of approval can have a decisive impact, as seen in the 2018 election that resulted in Erdogan's victory.

“The diaspora vote does not make a huge difference in election outcomes, but still, the expatriate votes tell a lot about what Turks living outside think about Turkish politics and the future of their country,” says Sinem Cengiz, a Qatar-based political analyst who focuses on Turkish affairs.

Diaspora voting will run from April 27 to May 9, according to Türkiye’s Supreme Election Board. In Türkiye, the election will be held on May 14.

A majority of the Turkish diaspora lives in Western Europe, where Turkish workers settled in the 1960s as part of the post-World War II reconstruction programme. They make up the single-largest Muslim immigrant group in Western Europe.

Expatriate Turks cast their votes in the national election for the first time during the August 2014 presidential election with Erdogan winning with 5.72 percent of votes.

As per the law, every expat over 18 and listed on the electoral roll maintained at the population registration offices or the diplomatic missions is eligible to cast a vote.

With over 1.4 million registered diaspora voters, Germany tops the list of countries where Turkish politics will play out at a fever-pitch, followed by France, the Netherlands and Belgium.