How the Turkish governance model compares with other presidential systems

With coalition governments at the helm during the ’70s and ’90s, Türkiye’s political landscape was mired in instability, which provided a pretext for the military to topple or intervene in civilian rule.

The coalition governments resulted in political deadlocks and gave rise to a slow-moving bureaucracy in state affairs.

In 2017, after yet another coup attempt in the previous year, Türkiye under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, moved to change the country’s parliamentary system to a presidential model.

Erdogan described the new system as a Turkish-type presidential system, believing that this model could also inspire other countries.

Türkiye will face an important election cycle on May 14, when the country will hold both parliamentary and presidential elections. Many analysts think that the results might also indicate the popularity and strength of Türkiye’s presidential system.

Türkiye’s new system has some similarities and differences with the French semi-presidency and the American model. While some political analysts see France as the best example of a semi-presidential system, the US stands as a powerful representative of a full presidential system.

Here is a simple comparison of the Turkish presidential system with its French and American counterparts:

Presidential elections

In Türkiye and France, the presidential election has two rounds, unlike the US, where the country’s head of state is elected in a single decisive vote.

In France and the US, parliamentary and presidential elections are held at different times, while Türkiye holds both polls on the same date.

Office of the prime ministry

Like the US, there is no prime ministry in the Turkish presidential system. While the Turkish president can appoint cabinet members directly, the US president can nominate ministerial positions subject to the American Congress’s approval.