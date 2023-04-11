The Kremlin has said Russia will be represented at a "proper level" at the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Türkiye later this month.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will soon announce who will chair the Russian delegation at the opening, adding that there will be engagement via video link as well.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may travel to Türkiye to attend the ceremony on April 27, either in person or via teleconference.

The plant's first unit is scheduled to begin operations this year, when the nation will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic. The remaining three units will be operational at a rate of one per year by the end of 2026.

Akkuyu nuclear power plant

Kicked off as part of the Russia-Türkiye collaboration, the Akkuyu NPP in Mersin province will be Türkiye’s first nuclear plant, and have an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors.

The base load plant located in the southern province of Mersin, which is expected to have a service life of 60 years with a potential extension of another 20 years, will generate carbon-free energy 24/7.

Once operational, the plant is anticipated to provide employment for approximately 4,000 people.

