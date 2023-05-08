PKK supporters attack Turkish election observers in Netherlands

A group that included supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation has attacked observers as voting in Türkiye's May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections took place in the Netherlands' capital, Amsterdam.

The group, which included PKK supporters, assaulted ballot box observers of the People's Alliance as polls were closing at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on Sunday.

Police rushed to the scene and intervened with batons and dogs against the attackers, who shouted slogans in favour of the PKK and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan.

They maintained security in the area until the process of closing the ballot boxes, counting the votes and envelopes and putting them in sacks and sealing them was completed.