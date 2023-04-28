Planes from Port Sudan bring more Turkish citizens to Istanbul

Türkiye has evacuated more citizens from conflict-torn Sudan, with two planes carrying over 170 people from the African country arriving in Istanbul in the wee hours.

The evacuations, continuing on Friday, are part of a massive effort by Ankara to bring Turkish civilians and others back to safety. The planes are just two of many in this evacuation mission.

TRT World's Aksel Zaimovic, who spoke with some of the evacuees at the Istanbul Airport, said they were airlifted from eastern Port Sudan after making a gruelling land journey from Sudanese capital Khartoum and other areas amidst fighting between the armies of two rival generals.