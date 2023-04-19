Rebuilding Türkiye after deadly quakes top priority: Erdogan

Türkiye's president has hailed his government's achievements with regards to post-quake rebuilding efforts, energy sector and foreign policy, while listing future goals as the country prepares for May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed his concern over developments in Tunisia and Sudan during a wide-ranging interview with state broadcaster TRT on Tuesday.

Touching on the rebuilding efforts following the deadly February 6 earthquakes, Erdogan said rebuilding areas affected by the quakes is his foremost priority.

The Turkish president said the government has mobilised its largest contingent in the reconstruction phase and will ensure that the needs of everyone affected will be addressed.

"We'll ensure quake victims' rights are protected. Moderately damaged buildings are being entirely rebuilt," he said.

On combating congestion in Istanbul, the country's key financial and cultural city, he said, "We will not allow more of the population to come to Istanbul. We will distribute the population in the city's risky areas to the peripheries with low earthquake risk."

President Erdogan said Türkiye will establish two separate cities with a total population of one million in Istanbul. He also said work has begun in seven reserve cities in seven regions with earthquake risk.

Asked about the recently inaugurated Istanbul Finance Center, Erdogan said they aim to position the IFC among the top 10 finance centres of the world in 10 years.