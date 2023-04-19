Black Sea natural gas

Erdogan said Türkiye has the potential to become a major energy export hub in the near future.

On Black Sea natural gas, he pledged to "increase the production in the field to 40 million cubic metres in three years. When the second phase is completed, we will be able to meet the gas needs of all houses."

"We are preparing for new explorations. Seismic work has been completed in the central Black Sea and is continuing in the eastern Black Sea. Then the drilling will begin," he added.

He also announced that a ceremony would be held for transporting fresh fuel to Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on April 27, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to join the ceremony via videoconference.

Türkiye will expedite its "preparations for our country's second nuclear power plant," Erdogan said, his government has held "talks with China and South Korea."

"As a result of these talks, we will take the steps through the agreement, which we will finalise."

Erdogan also said Ankara will build another ship twice the size of TCG Anadolu ship.

Türkiye recently unveiled the amphibious assault ship built to carry light aircraft and military drones, including the Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones. The world's first warship equipped to carry unmanned combat aerial vehicles is open to the public from April 17 to 23.

Erdogan lashed out at opposition parties, saying parties with links to terror groups should not be in parliament, adding it's wrong to conflate Kurdish people with the PKK terror group.

On Tunisia and Sudan

Expressing concerns regarding the political crisis in Tunisia, Erdogan said he will speak to authorities in Tunisia to convey his concern over the arrest of Ennahda Party leader Rached Ghannouchi.

"The current administration in Tunisia arrested brother Ghannouchi. We have not yet been able to contact the authorities in Tunisia over the phone," he said, adding, "When we get to speak to them, we will tell them that we do not find this appropriate."

Tunisian security forces arrested Ghannouchi late on Monday and took him in for interrogation at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis.

Turning to the ongoing fighting in Sudan, Erdogan said, "We are following the developments in Sudan with concern. Today, I spoke to my brother [Abdelmadjid] Tebboune, the president of Algeria. I will have talks with both sides in Sudan."

"The incident in Sudan is a case of brother killing brother... . This should not be allowed to happen. Türkiye has supported the transition process from the beginning. We sided with the state and the people of Sudan," he said.

"Setting aside their disagreements, we hope that the Sudanese will continue to build the country's future together."

