In 2002, his new strategy proved to be a great political invention after his party came to power, defeating the country’s traditional parties — and with big margins, taking 362 of 550 seats. During this term, many democratic reforms have been passed under his leadership, allowing Kurdish-language broadcast in public which has been a taboo for a long time.

Since then, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won two general elections to become the country’s prime minister in 2007 and 2011 and two presidential elections in 2014 and 2018 to serve as Türkiye’s president.

From 2002 until today, his party has won three referendums on constitutional changes which included turning the country’s parliamentary system into a presidential model. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party has also claimed a majority in all local elections since 2002, a feat no political party had been able to reach since Türkiye’s move to a multi-party system in 1950.

2007 general election

After 2007 presidential election have been deadlocked due to the claims of Islamic threat to the presidency by main opposition party CHP boycotting the parliamentary process to choose a president, Erdogan called a snap early general election. The majority of the seats, 341 of 550, by 46.58 percent of the votes, were won by the AK Party.

2011 general election

The election in 2011 resulted in the third consecutive victory of the AK Party and the current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected for his third term as prime minister. The AK Party gained 49.8 percent of the votes with 327 MPs.

2014 presidential election

The President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected as 12th President of Türkiye with the absolute majority of the votes. It is the first time, citizens were involved in the election of the president due to the 2007 constitutional referandum introducing direct national vote.

2018 general election and presidential election

The People's Alliances, consisting of the AK Party (42.56 percent) and MHP (11.10 percent) gained 53.6 percent of the votes, totalling 344 of 600 seats in the parliament.

On the same day with general election, the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate of the People's Alliances, has been re-elected as 13th President of Turkish Republic, with 52.59 percent of the votes.