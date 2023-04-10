Türkiye's largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, have been delivered to the country's navy on Monday.

The move, which will bolster Turkish naval capacities, also makes it one of the few nations in the world with a domestically-built aircraft carrier.

Built in Istanbul-based shipyard Sedef, the ship, named TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony on Monday in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said TCG Anadolu, where the largest and heaviest helicopters and drones can land and take off on, is the world's first warship in its field.

"The TCG Anadolu...is the world's first warship in its field where UAVs can land and take off," Erdogan said.

Turkish UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones, and light attack aircraft Hurjet, can land on and take off from the ship, Erdogan added.