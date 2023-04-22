Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has handed over ten newly-built village houses as the government started the massive process of rehabilitating millions of people left homeless in the February 6 twin earthquakes that devastated 11 provinces in the country.

More than 50,000 people were killed in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, while more than 5,000 were killed in neighbouring Syria.

Speaking at a function to hand over the housing units in the worst-affected Kahramanmaras province, Erdogan said the government was 650,000 new housing units in the 11 affected regions.

“We’ve started the construction of more than 105,000 houses and completed the groundbreaking of almost half of them,” said Erdogan, speaking at the turnkey ceremony of the village houses built in Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras. He was accompanied by political ally Devlet Bahceli, the MHP leader.