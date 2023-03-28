The French Senate besmirched its reputation after hosting personalities linked to the PKK/YPG and "awarding them with a medal of honour," the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

"The hosting of the representatives of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in the parliament of NATO member France casts a shadow over its respectability," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came a day after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro to strongly condemn Saturday's event.

Pierre Laurent, vice-president of the French Senate, announced on Twitter Saturday that he hosted a delegation from northeast Syria last week to discuss the situation in the region.

Turkish officials also issued a diplomatic protest to Magro and reiterated Ankara's expectations of solidarity from its NATO allies in its fight against terrorism.