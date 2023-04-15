Türkiye has launched its first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite IMECE into space.

The launch of IMECE took place early on Saturday at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California and was carried out by SpaceX.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite was due to blast off early on Friday but the launch was delayed due to bad weather.

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources of up to 60 percent by the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK).

It is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera.

Speaking after the launch of the satellite, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye carried out the design, production, assembly, integration and tests of IMECE itself.

With the launch of IMECE and planned launch of Türksat 6A, the number of Türkiye's satellites in space will reach 10, Erdogan said.

In a statement, the Industry and Technology Ministry said that IMECE "will operate in orbit simultaneously with sun at an altitude of 680 kilometres (422.5 miles)," providing high-resolution satellite imagery to Türkiye.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Türksat 5B satellite begins operating a year after its launch