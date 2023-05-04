Türkiye 'neutralises' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

KCK is the umbrella organisation of the PKK terror group.