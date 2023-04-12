Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 79 irregular migrants in two separate incidents, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

Some 44 migrants on life rafts off the coast of Marmaris district in Mugla province were saved after being pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, the statement said on Wednesday.

Coast guard crews headed to the region after they were informed that there was a group of irregular migrants on two life rafts, according to Tuesday's statement.

The migrants were brought to Marmaris pier and handed over to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management after procedures.

In a separate incident, 35 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province.

The Coast Guard’s TCSG-907 boat was assigned to the region upon receiving information on the group of migrants off the coast.

The migrants were sent to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management following procedures.

READ MORE: Turkish drone detects illegal pushback of migrants by Greece