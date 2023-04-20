Türkiye will meet approximately 30 percent of its annual natural gas needs from Black Sea reserves when it reaches full capacity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of Black Sea natural gas in Zonguldak on Thursday, Erdogan said Türkiye is "taking a historic step towards energy independence."

"When we reach full capacity, we will be able to meet about 30 percent of our country's yearly need from these reserves," the Turkish president said, adding that it took less than three years for Türkiye to offer the discovered gas to users.

"We will extract 10 million cubic meters of gas per day from the Sakarya field in the first place and 40 million cubic meters per day in the future through the new gas wells that we will drill," he added.

Erdogan further said the Black Sea natural gas will not only "significantly reduce our country's dependence on foreign natural gas, but also make Filyos and Zonguldak an important energy hub."

