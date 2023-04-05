Türkiye's presidential spokesperson has stressed that his country will not allow the PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq and become a threat.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ibrahim Kalin drew attention to the increasing presence of the terrorist PKK organisation and emphasised that Türkiye fully supports Iraq's territorial integrity and political unity.

Noting that Türkiye always had a constructive attitude in relations with Iraq, Kalin said: "But if the territory of Iraq becomes a place where terrorist organizations are used to threaten our country, we have to take steps."

"We know that the PKK has a very serious establishment in Sulaymaniyah," Kalin said, adding that Türkiye will not disregard this.

Ankara to take more measures

Citing Türkiye's recent decision to close its airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport from April 3 to July 3 amid PKK terrorist activities in the region, Kalin said there may be additional steps regarding this.

"No matter where the PKK exists, we will never allow it to nest there and become a threat to our country," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

