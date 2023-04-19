Türkiye is in talks with both sides in Sudan for a ceasefire, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

“Both sides are our brothers in Sudan. Why should we take sides here? We are negotiating with both sides. We are negotiating to stop the conflict,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at an event in Türkiye's Antalya province on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu said he was expecting a ceasefire to be reached on Thursday.

He further said Turkish citizens who want to return to their country will be evacuated from Sudan when the airspace opens on Thursday.

He said many countries, including those in Europe, have requested assistance from Türkiye to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.

