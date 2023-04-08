Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended Passover (Pesach) day greetings to the Jewish community.

"I congratulate from the bottom of my heart our Jewish citizens on the occasion of Pesach. That our Jewish citizens, with whom we have for centuries shared the same lands, and who have contributed a lot to our country’s development in every area, live in peace, security and tranquillity is the assurance of our country’s unity" Erdogan said in a statement on Saturday.

The Jewish citizens acted in a spirit of solidarity, and have displayed a praiseworthy stance in the earthquake disaster that occurred on February 6, as well, the president said.

He congratulated all Jewish citizens on their sensitivity which strengthened the unity and solidarity in the country.

"I share our Jewish citizens' joy on the occasion of Pesach, and wish well-being to them and all Jewish people," Erdogan added.

