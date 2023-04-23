Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea

Türkiye’s largest warship TCG Anadolu has rendered a 21-gun salute in honour of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it sailed through the Istanbul Strait on its way to the Black Sea.

The vessel, which is the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, departed the port of Sarayburnu in Istanbul and sailed past the Dolmabahce Palace on Sunday, 23 April.

The day marks the 103rd anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament, which is celebrated annually as National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Türkiye.

President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye’s southern quake-hit areas, were out on the palace deck to see off the TCG Anadolu.