Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT launches international streaming platform
The international streaming platform – Tabii – features popular TV series and a wide variety of movies for both domestic and international audiences.
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT has formally launched its international digital streaming platform – Tabii.
This project contributes further to the pride and honour of "the great and powerful Türkiye," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the launching ceremony of the platform in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Altun also said that Türkiye is not just a service-consuming country but also one that engages in production in the global arena.
Underlining the importance of the new service, Altun said the platform will strengthen the brand of Türkiye.
Tabii will start broadcasting on May 7 and will be available in about 20 countries by the end of 2023.
TRT's rich library will almost completely occupy the space on this platform, which will initially feature popular TV series and a wide range of movies from the past 10 years.
The licensing of films from various countries has already been completed.
TRT is also launching 33 new original series.
At the opening, viewers have the opportunity to watch 15 original works, including the sci-fi series "Altay," the historical series "Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi," the story about Turkish spies "Organization – Special Section," Selcuk Aydemir's comedy "Organization – This is Our Business," and the domestic version of the film about pilots "Hür."