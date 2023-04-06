Biden blames Trump for chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's administration has released a summary of after-action reports on the US' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that laid blame on his predecessor Donald Trump, saying "there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans" could have fundamentally changed the trajectory.

The 12-page document acknowledged that the administration learned lessons from the withdrawal, and now errs on the side of "aggressive communication" about risks in a destabilized security environment.

Biden inherited a depleted operation in Afghanistan from Trump that crippled its response, John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

"Transitions matter. That's the first lesson learned here. And the incoming administration wasn't afforded much of one," Kirby said. Biden was left with a stark choice - withdraw all US forces, or resume fighting with the Taliban.

