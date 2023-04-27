Biden's trip may put the finishing touches on a US-Papua New Guinea Defence Cooperation Agreement that would allow more joint training and the development of security infrastructure.

A series of US secretaries of state have visited in the past, including Hillary Clinton and then US vice president Mike Pence in 2018, who stepped in when then-President Donald Trump cancelled his attendance at a regional summit.

According to State Department records, which date back to Theodore Roosevelt's administration in 1901, no sitting US president has visited Papua New Guinea.

But the importance of the region has come more sharply into focus since China and the Solomon Islands agreed on a security pact in 2022, which reportedly includes provisions that would allow China to deploy troops to the country.