'Casualties' in Texas as gun violence continues to bedevil US
Police respond to reports of active shooter at a mall in Dallas area, with local media reporting multiple shooting victims including children.
US authorities have responded to a shooting at a busy suburban Dallas mall that left multiple people wounded, authorities said.
Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 pm [local time] on Saturday from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.
Multiple people were wounded, including children and the shooter was dead at the scene, local ABC affiliate WFAA TV reported, citing the Collin County Sheriff.
One suspect was reportedly shot dead, but police were searching for a second shooter in the incident at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in the city of Allen, CNN reported.
There was no official confirmation of any victims or death toll.
Video footage from local media showed police officers hurrying shoppers out of the mall, with squad cars and emergency vehicles parked near entryways.
Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.
"Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update," the Allen Police Department said in a Twitter post.
A father who arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, phoned to tell him about the shooting, also told CNN that police had informed him there was a second shooter.
"We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person," Jaynal Pervez said, according to CNN. "There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do."
Nearly 200 mass shootings since January
Allen, a suburb about 40 kilometres north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.
With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country — 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.
Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.