'Casualties' in Texas as gun violence continues to bedevil US

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 pm [local time] on Saturday from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

Multiple people were wounded, including children and the shooter was dead at the scene, local ABC affiliate WFAA TV reported, citing the Collin County Sheriff.

One suspect was reportedly shot dead, but police were searching for a second shooter in the incident at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in the city of Allen, CNN reported.

There was no official confirmation of any victims or death toll.