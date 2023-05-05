Florida's DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-change procedures on kids

Republican Representative Ralph Massullo, who co-sponsored the bill, said that children "need to come to a point where they realise their gender and are able to accept themselves."

During the debate in the lower House, Massullo stated: "We cannot speak something into existence that doesn't exist. We cannot change our sex," according to statements reported by the Miami Herald.

"And for those children that this bill addresses, they cannot change their sex, and they need to learn that fact," he added.

Bill co-sponsor Republican Representative Randy Fine likened gender-change methods to child abuse.