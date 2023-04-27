'Where am I going?': Trump mocks Biden by appearing clueless on stage

Benefiting from a large field of candidates and tapping into the angst of working-class voters, Trump handily won New Hampshire's primary in 2016 in a prelude to victories across the Northeast and ultimately the Republican nomination.

In a mocking moment, Trump drew applause when he shuffled around the stage pretending he was struggling to find the exit, suggesting he may revive a theme from his 2020 campaign when he portrayed Biden as frail and lacking mental acuity.

"Biden announced his presidential campaign by, get this, a prepackaged video. I was going to do that for you today. I'll do a little video, send that up to New Hampshire, you wouldn't have been very happy about that," Trump said.

"But when you're running for president, you'd think at least one time he'd get up and say, 'I'm running for president? Where? Where am I going? Where the hell am I going? I want to get out. Oh, no. Over there. Over there'."