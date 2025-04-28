POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
00:13
One more scroll can cost you your sleep
It’s not just blue light keeping you up — it’s the drama, the doomscrolling, the FOMO. Social media winds up your brain before bed. Want better sleep? Here's the recipe
By Kübra Karakuş
April 28, 2025

Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin production, disrupting your body’s natural sleep rhythm. However, blue light is not the only culprit: Emotional connections with social media and FOMO (fear of missing out) are also sleep disruptors, according to a 2024 study.

Sleep sabotage often begins with the screen in our hands.
FOMO (Fear of missing out): Feeling of apprehension that one is missing out on information, events, experiences
Mental arousal (doomscrolling): Emotional content makes it harder for your brain to unwind
Social comparison: Seeing “perfect lives” online can cause stress

Disconnect to recharge
Calm your mind: Skip the drama before bed.
Keep social media away: Silence the noise.
Cut the endless scrolling: Pause and reflect.

