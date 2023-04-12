POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy announces state of emergency over Mediterranean crossings
03:24
World
Italy announces state of emergency over Mediterranean crossings
Italian ministers called a six-month state of emergency on immigration over a 'sharp rise' in migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Government statistics show more than 31,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year. This weekend the Italian coastguard reported it had rescued more than 2,000 people. Lorenzo Castellani from Luiss Guido Carli unpacks what this state of emergency allows the Italian government to do. #Italy #emergency #migrants
April 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?