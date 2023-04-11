What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Dozens killed in Myanmar after military junta air raid on opposition gathering

Military junta has used fighter jets against its own citizens. The ousted elected government says as many as 100 people may have been killed, as they attended an anti-military event in Sagaing. The country has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup. The ruling junta has denied repeated allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians. Claire Herriot has the story. #myanmar