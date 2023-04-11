World Share

Why Does Italy’s Prime Minister Want To Play a Leading Role in the Balkans?

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni says her country has a great responsibility towards the Balkans and wants to increase its presence in the region. Meloni says her government plans to work more closely towards region's stability, its EU path and in tackling illegal migration. She says her country will work on speedier integration into the European Union as it is a strategic investment for the continent's security. Italy has heavily invested in the region, both in economic terms and in the field of defence, through NATO's peacekeeping mission KFOR. Italian officials see the possibility of economic growth and the presence of Italian investments in the region can only be maintained in a secure environment.