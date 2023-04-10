POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boat carrying about 400 people adrift between Greece and Malta
04:27
World
Boat carrying about 400 people adrift between Greece and Malta
A boat stranded in the Mediterranean for nearly a day with around 400 people on board is finally getting some help form the Italian coast guard. Authorities say the migrant boat ran out of fuel in rough seas after departing from Tobruk in Libya. Ali Zafer Sagiroglu from Ankara Yildirım Beyazit University explains why it took too long for rescue teams to arrive. #Malta #Greece #Migrants
April 10, 2023
